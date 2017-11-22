Cal Poly beats Charleston 73-68 in Great Alaska Shootout

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Victor Joseph scored eight of his 20 points in the final 1:32 to lead Cal Poly to a 73-68 victory over Charleston on Wednesday in a Great Alaska Shootout opener.

Joseph was 5 of 11 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Donovan Fields added 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting with three 3s for Cal Poly (3-2). Jakub Niziol sank all five of his 3-point attempts and matched a career-best with 15 points.

Joe Chealey had 26 points and 10 assists to lead Charleston (2-2). Cameron Johnson and Evan Bailey added 10 points apiece.

Johnson made a 3-pointer to give Charleston its last lead, 62-61, with two minutes left. Joseph made a pair of 3s and Fields added four free throws and the Mustangs led 71-65 with 12 seconds left.