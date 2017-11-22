McNeese beats Champion Baptist College 85-48

LAKE CHARLES, La. — LaBarrius Hill scored seven of his 12 points in the first half and McNeese rolled to an 85-48 victory over Champion Baptist College on Wednesday.

Hill made all four of his field-goal attempts and was 4 of 5 from the line. Kalob Ledoux and James Harvey each added 10 points for the Cowboys (2-3), who shot 51 per cent from the floor and had all 14 players score. Quatarrius Wilson grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and chipped in six points.

Cody Conner scored 24 points on 10-of-28 shooting and had eight rebounds to lead Champion Baptist College.

The Cowboys opened the game on a 15-0 run. Hill had four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and made a dunk during the stretch.