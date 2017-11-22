Michigan beats VCU 68-60 for fifth in Maui

VCU and Michigan had a tight game, neither team able to gain much separation in the first half. Michigan led 36-30 behind Robinson's 10 points.

The Wolverines were able to stretch the lead to 10 with a 7-0 run early in the second half.

Then VCU's press started giving Michigan problems; not always resulting in turnovers, just disrupting its offensive flow. The Rams held the Wolverines scoreless for nearly five minutes and used a 13-2 run to go up 53-49.

Michigan took its turn to go running, scoring eight straight points to go up 57-53, but VCU scored seven straight, only to allow the Wolverines to answer with one final push.

"Somebody's going to go home 0-3, and somebody's going to go out of here 3-0. And it's just those two," Michigan coach John Beilein said. "It could be on the other side of a 2-1 or 1-2, (so 2-1) is really big."

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan showed some determination in its final game in Maui, leaving paradise a respectable 2-1.

VCU failed to make the plays down the stretch for the second time in three games, leaving Maui 1-2.

BREAKING WOLVERINES

Because of its pressure defence, VCU is usually the team that gets out on the break for easy baskets. Michigan had the transition edge against the Rams in this one, outscoring them 16-0 in fast-break points.

TESKE'S IMPACT

Michigan forward Jon Teske has not had a huge impact so far this season, averaging 5.3 points heading into Maui. The 7-foot-1 sophomore presented a problem for the Rams, scoring eight points, blocking two shots and altering several others. "A couple times we drove in there and he's just standing there, roots in the ground, 7-1, 255, you're not moving him," Rhoades said. "He did his job. It's almost like a turnover. To me, that's just a bad shot. That happened three or four times especially in the second half."

UP NEXT

Michigan hosts UC Riverside on Sunday.

VCU hosts Appalachian State on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By John Marshall, The Associated Press