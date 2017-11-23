Spieth struggles, Day OK after Australian Open's 1st round

Spieth missed an eight-foot birdie putt on the 16th, hit into the fairway bunker on the 17th and put his approach through the green, but scrambled to make par. He finished on a good note, though, making a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th.

"I was a little anxious to get started, my short game was a bit rusty," Spieth said. "But I started to pick it up and it was pretty good from there."

Spieth should be able to take advantage of expected calmer conditions in his morning round on Friday.

Day's round came unhinged late with a double-bogey six on the par-4 eighth hole, his second-last of the day. He hit his tee shot into the trees on the left, hit back out to the fairway, missed his approach to the green and then couldn't get up and down.

"That was brutal," Day said of the 440-meter hole. He recovered quickly, however, to birdie his last hole.

The Ohio-based Day appeared to enjoy being back in Australia, posing for selfies with fans and signing autographs after his round.

"It was a pretty solid round, I didn't miss many fairways, I didn't miss many greens," Day said. "I'd give myself a seven or eight out of 10. I think it's definitely out there to shoot a deep one, but that's kind of the thing, you almost need to come out and capitalize when there's no wind."

The Sydney-born Davis played most of this season on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada and will attempt to secure his Web.com card in the final round of qualifying from Dec. 7-10 in Chandler, Arizona.

"Everything went to plan," Davis said. "I got off to a great start. I was hitting my spots and was able to keep it together on the back nine."

NOTES: Brad Shilton had the first ace of the tournament, using a 5-iron for a hole-in-one on the par-3, 172-meter 11th, his second hole of the day. Australian veteran Geoff Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open winner, shot 69. He and Rod Pampling (68) played the first round with Day ... 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir shot 77 ... Day's mother, Dening, who is recovering from lung cancer surgery, followed him around the course. "It's great to see her out and looking healthy, because at the start of the year it didn't look so well. I haven't been able to play in front of her a lot as a professional ... so it would be really nice to be able to try and win this one for her."

