Fresno St gets 3rd in Riviera Division of Cancun Challenge

CANCUN, Mexico — Deshon Taylor scored 23 points, Ray Bowles added 21 and Fresno State held off George Mason 79-73 on Wednesday night for third in the Riviera Division of the Cancun Challenge.

Bryson Williams scored 15 on 7-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double for the Bulldogs (3-2), who shot 53 per cent from the floor (29 of 55).

Trailing by 14 at halftime, the Patriots twice cut the lead to three, the second time after Otis Livingston II's 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to make it 76-73. Taylor hit three straight free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal the win.

Taylor's free throw amid a 12-0 run put Fresno State up for good 11-10 and the Bulldogs led 43-29 at halftime behind his 16 points.