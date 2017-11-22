Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot signs 1-year extension

HONOLULU — Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot has signed a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.
The school announced the deal Wednesday.
Hawaii is 3-0 this season and 45-22 in three seasons under Ganot.
By The Associated Press
