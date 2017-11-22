Nichols hits 5 3s, Albany eases by Dartmouth 91-73

HANOVER, N.H. — David Nichols made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, two other Albany players had 18 and the Great Danes beat Dartmouth 91-73 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

It's Albany's first 5-0 start since the 1985-86 season.

Albany closed out the first half on a 26-10 spurt for a 50-34 lead and went on a 16-4 second-half run, including 10 straight, to make it 84-65. The Big Green only made two field goals in the final eight minutes.

Travis Charles made 8 of 13 shots for 18 points and Joe Cremo was 6 of 10 for 18 to help Albany. Ahmad Clark made all four of his free throws and scored 13 points as the Great Danes went 15 of 16 at the stripe.