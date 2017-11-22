Syracuse survives without Tyus Battle to defeat Toledo 72-64

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Frank Howard and Oshae Brissett had career highs of 25 and 17 points, and Syracuse overcame an injury to its star player to defeat Toledo 72-64 on Wednesday night.

Freshman Matthew Moyer had his best game for Syracuse (5-0), scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Brissett, in addition to his 17 points, had a double-double with a career-best 14 rebounds. Howard scored 15 of his points in the second half.

Tre'Shaun Fletcher led Toledo (3-1) with 19 points. Nate Navigato added 13 points and Luke Knapke had 12.

The Orange lost Tyus Battle, their leading scorer, for much of the second half. Battle appeared to hurt his back when he flipped over a Toledo shooter with 15:44 to go. He stayed in the game but came out shortly thereafter in obvious pain. Battle had eight points.

Toledo took its first lead, 35-33 on a 3-pointer by Navigato in the opening minute of the second half. But the Orange answered with a 11-0 run to take a 44-35 lead, fueled by three buckets by Howard, one on a steal by Moyer, and two put-backs and a foul shot by Moyer.

Toledo closed to within three at 44-41 but Syracuse, led by Brissett's six points and five by Howard, went on a 13-2 run to extend the lead to 57-43.

With Howard and Battle seemingly alternating field goals for much of the first half Syracuse took a 28-20 lead, but the Rockets closed on a 12-5 run to close the gap to 33-32 at intermission. All of Toledo's buckets during that run were from the 3 with Jaelan Sanford and Fletcher hitting two each. Toledo shot 7 of 12 from 3 while Syracuse struggled from long range, hitting just 2 of 11.

Howard led Syracuse in scoring at the half with 10. Battle had eight. The two had 18 of Syracuse's first 21 points. Sanford led the Rockets with nine. Fletcher and Navigato had eight apiece.

Syracuse centre Paschal Chukwu, coming off his best game in an Orange uniform against Oakland on Monday, got into early foul trouble with three personals.

