LeBron gets stitches, scores 23 in fourth as Cavs beat Nets

Alone in the frontcourt for an uncontested dunk, James tried to showboat and rocketed the ball off the back of the rim, a miss that stunned the three-time champion and the crowd of 20,000-plus fans. James then forced a long 3-pointer on Cleveland's next possession and before long the Nets were even at 20-all when Zeller made his first 3 of the season.

Nets: C Trevor Booker (sprained left ankle) worked out before the game, but did not play. The eighth-year pro was injured Sunday against Golden State. ... G Spencer Dinwiddie started his fourth straight game in place of injured G D'Angelo Russell (left knee surgery). He scored a career-high 25 points Friday against Utah. "Game by game, he's getting better and more comfortable and more aggressive," coach Kenny Atkinson said. . Brooklyn hasn't beaten Cleveland in consecutive matchups since Jan. 4-March 28, 2014.

Cavaliers: When he left to get stitched up, James only had eight points and his streak of double-digit games appeared in jeopardy. But he scored on a layup in the third, giving him 809 straight regular-season games with at least 10 points. Michael Jordan has the record with 866. ... Coach Tyronn Lue said the team is targeting Monday's game in Philadelphia for G Iman Shumpert (sore left knee) to return. He's missed the last two games. ... F Tristan Thompson (strained left calf) remains sidelined and Lue said there is no specific timetable for him to play. The Cavs estimated he could be out for up to a month when he got hurt on Nov. 1.

The Isaiah Thomas comeback is getting closer.

The All-Star point guard took some contact during a rigorous workout at the team's morning shootaround. Thomas has been ramping up his activity, running harder and appears to be ahead of schedule to make his debut with Cleveland. Originally, the Cavs forecast he would be playing in games by the end of December but there's a sense it could be sooner.

"We know he's making progress every day, which is good for us," Lue said. "We're excited about that. We want to make sure we do what's best for him health-wise, not coming back too soon."

Nets: Host Portland on Friday.

Cavaliers: Host Charlotte on Friday. Cleveland has won seven straight over the Hornets.

