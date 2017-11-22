Niederreiter extends scoring streak in Wild win

Foligno fed his former Sabres teammate Ennis for the first goal nine minutes into the game. Granlund scored unassisted to put the Wild ahead with 7:32 remaining in the period.

Niederreiter deflected Mikko Koivu's shot from the point to make it 3-1 on a power play two minutes later. It was the first power-play goal the Sabres have allowed at home this season.

After Nolan scored his first goal as a Sabre to make it 3-2 two minutes into the second, Niederreiter netted his second of the night to extend Minnesota's lead midway through the period.

Granlund got his second goal on a power play with 4:04 left in the third to make it 5-2.

Reinhart scored late the second period for his 100th NHL point. Nolan scored his second on a wrist shot from the right circle to bring the Sabres within a goal with 6:05 remaining in the game.

Eichel gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead 6:55 into the game. Officials initially ruled that it was not a goal, but the decision was overturned after video review.

"Everyone's got to look themselves in the mirror and pull up their sleeves and be better," Sabres forward Jason Pominville said. "We've got to put this behind us and move forward because what's behind us isn't even close to being good enough."

NOTES: Brian Rolston scored a goal in six straight games for the Wild from Jan. 21 to Feb. 5, 2008. ... This was the first meeting between the teams since the Wild traded D Marco Scandella and F Jason Pominville to Buffalo in exchange for F Tyler Ennis and F Marcus Foligno on June 30. ... Wild F Chris Stewart returned to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch for Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. ... Dubnyk is 4-0-0 all-time vs. Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Colorado on Friday

Sabres: Host Edmonton on Friday night.

By Jonah Bronstein, The Associated Press