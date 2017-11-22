Joel Embiid helps fast-starting 76ers rout Blazers 101-81

"I don't know if it was anything they did. We couldn't buy a basket early," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

Lillard finished with 30 points, hitting six 3s, but CJ McCollum had just five on 1-for-14 shooting.

"I think we defended hard. I think it was just another case of us struggling on the offensive end," Lillard said. "We just weren't able to put up points."

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: After scoring Portland's first points, Napier followed with a 3 and two free throws to account for the Blazers' first seven points. ... The crowd greeted former Sixer Evan Turner with a loud round of boos. The 76ers drafted Turner second overall in 2010. ... The Blazers had held seven of their last eight opponents under 100 points. ... Forward Al-Farouq Aminu (ankle) missed his ninth straight game.

76ers:

The last time the Sixers took a 16-0 lead was Oct. 30, 2013, against Miami. They scored the game's first 19 points that night. ... Ben Simmons had three steals and has 35 on the season. Simmons finished with 16 points and nine assists.

LILLARD UPSET

Lillard attempted just three free throws, making two.

"I go to the rim a lot," he said. "I'm getting smacked in my head, smacked on my shooting hand when I'm going to the basket. Guys knocking me to the ground every other play — like hard. And they know I'm trying to score man. It's impossible for me to shoot two or three free throws. It's impossible."

WE WANT OKAFOR?

In the game's final minute, the fans chanted "We want Okafor!" Seldom used big man Jahlil Okafor, the third overall pick in the 2015 draft, didn't get in the game and has played only two games this season.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Brooklyn on Friday night.

76ers: Host Orlando on Saturday night.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Andy Schwartz, The Associated Press