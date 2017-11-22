Kreider, Fast lead Rangers to 6-1 win over Hurricanes

"Probably the easiest goal I've ever scored," Zibanejad said. "I didn't mean to, but it went in."

Aho briefly pulled the Hurricanes within one when he slapped home a power-play goal off a cross-ice pass from Teravainen, but Carey stuffed home a rebound along the left post just less than two minutes later to extend New York's advantage.

That was all the cushion Lundqvist needed. The decorated goalie stopped the Hurricanes' final 24 shots to squash any hopes of a comeback, including a spectacular, sprawling grab to rob Jordan Staal of a power-play goal that would've made it a one-goal game late in the first.

"That's all part of it," Vigneault said. "Our goalie makes some big saves, they didn't have much until then, and after that we did a real good job in front of him. That was part of the team game that we needed and that we got."

With Lundqvist holding off Carolina, the Rangers piled on in the third. Kreider buried a nifty backhand pass from Mats Zuccarello 20 seconds in, and Fast finished it with a pair of one-timers.

NOTES: The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 13 of their last 16 games. ... Teravainen has 11 points in his last five games and Aho has 10. ... Hurricanes forward Justin Williams played his 1,100th NHL game. He became the eighth active player to reach that mark. ... Rangers D Ryan McDonagh missed the game with an abdominal strain and C David Desharnais was a healthy scratch. ... D Klas Dahlbeck and C Victor Rask were healthy scratches for the Hurricanes.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday to start a four-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday in the third of a four-game homestand.

___

An earlier version of this story was corrected to reflect that Lundqvist robbed Jordan Staal, not Eric Staal.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Kyle Glaser, The Associated Press