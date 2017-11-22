Brown scores 28, No. 16 Duke women beat Old Dominion 84-51

NORFOLK, Va. — Lexie Brown had 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, Rebecca Greenwell hit six 3s and finished with 22 points and the No. 16 Duke women beat Old Dominion 84-51 on Wednesday night.
Brown added eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals, while Greenwell was 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for Duke (3-1). Haley Gorecki added 11 points, including three 3s.
The Blue Devils opened the game with a 5-0 spurt and Brown scored eight of her 10 first-quarter points during a 13-0 run that made it 22-6 going into the second quarter. Duke led by as many as 20 points in the first half and took its biggest lead, 82-42, when Gorecki hit a 3 late in the fourth quarter.
Victoria Morris led ODU (0-5) with 15 points, but shot just 6 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 15 from 3-point range. MaKayla Timmons and Odegua Oigbokie added 11 points apiece.
Duke which came in with 10 made 3s this season, hit 13 on Wednesday.
By The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va. — Lexie Brown had 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, Rebecca Greenwell hit six 3s and finished with 22 points and the No. 16 Duke women beat Old Dominion 84-51 on Wednesday night.
Brown added eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals, while Greenwell was 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for Duke (3-1). Haley Gorecki added 11 points, including three 3s.
The Blue Devils opened the game with a 5-0 spurt and Brown scored eight of her 10 first-quarter points during a 13-0 run that made it 22-6 going into the second quarter. Duke led by as many as 20 points in the first half and took its biggest lead, 82-42, when Gorecki hit a 3 late in the fourth quarter.
Victoria Morris led ODU (0-5) with 15 points, but shot just 6 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 15 from 3-point range. MaKayla Timmons and Odegua Oigbokie added 11 points apiece.
Duke which came in with 10 made 3s this season, hit 13 on Wednesday.
By The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va. — Lexie Brown had 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, Rebecca Greenwell hit six 3s and finished with 22 points and the No. 16 Duke women beat Old Dominion 84-51 on Wednesday night.
Brown added eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals, while Greenwell was 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for Duke (3-1). Haley Gorecki added 11 points, including three 3s.
The Blue Devils opened the game with a 5-0 spurt and Brown scored eight of her 10 first-quarter points during a 13-0 run that made it 22-6 going into the second quarter. Duke led by as many as 20 points in the first half and took its biggest lead, 82-42, when Gorecki hit a 3 late in the fourth quarter.
Victoria Morris led ODU (0-5) with 15 points, but shot just 6 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 15 from 3-point range. MaKayla Timmons and Odegua Oigbokie added 11 points apiece.
Duke which came in with 10 made 3s this season, hit 13 on Wednesday.
By The Associated Press