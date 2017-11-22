Finke's double-double helps Illinois beat D-III Augustana

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Michael Finke had his second career double-double and four more Illinois players scored in double figures to help the Illini beat Division III Augustana (IL) 96-62 on Wednesday night.

Finke finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds — both season highs — and Leron Black had 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Illinois (5-0). Mark Smith scored 13, Aaron Jordan added 12 points and Trent Frazier 10. Jordan made a career-high four 3-pointers.

Finke and Mark Alstork hit back-to-back 3s to cap an 8-0 game-opening run and the Illini never trailed. Brett Benning made a 3-pointer to pull Augustana within two points, but Illinois scored the next 10 points to make it 21-9. Jordan and Finke hit 3-pointers 27 seconds apart to make it 32-17 with nearly nine minutes left in the half and Augustana trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Dylan Sortillo led the Vikings with 18 points and Chrishawn Orange added 10 on 2-of-10 shooting.