Ovechkin, Vrana send Capitals to 5-2 win over Senators

Trotz had resisted pairing Ovechkin and Backstrom, last season's respective leaders in goals and assists for the Capitals, even though the two had played together regularly during their 10 previous seasons in Washington.

The split worked well early, especially for Ovechkin, who scored seven goals in his first two games and 10 overall in October. But with both mired in droughts, Trotz reversed course on Wednesday.

"I don't think there was any doubt ... how we had to play," Ovechkin said. "Obviously, we've played (together) a long time."

It paid off in the final moments of the first period, when Backstrom found Chiasson on the right with a long pass from his own zone. Chiasson played it on to a streaking Ovechkin, who finished his breakaway with a wrister past goalie Craig Anderson with five seconds left.

"We give up another one at the end of a period," Senators coach Guy Boucher said. "And it was again being impatient, trying to get a goal back. We've got three forwards down low and the D pinching with a few seconds left, and Ovechkin's on the ice. There's a killer."

Ovechkin's tally made it 2-0 after Vrana had poked home the rebound of Kuznetsov's shot less than five minutes earlier.

Kuznetsov scored on Washington's first power play early in the second period, and Vrana added his second goal two minutes later on Kuznetsov's second assist.

NOTES: Ottawa claimed C Gabriel Dumont off waivers from Tampa Bay. ... Senators D Thomas Chabot, who is 20, played in his first game since Oct. 14 after being recalled from AHL Binghamton on Monday. ... D John Carlson got his 16th assist of the season and 11th point in November, tying Kuznetsov for the most by a Capitals player this month. ... The Senators and Capitals conclude their three-game season series on Feb. 27 in Washington.

UP NEXT

Senators: Friday night at Columbus.

Capitals: Friday at home against Tampa Bay.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Ian Quillen, The Associated Press