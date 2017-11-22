Anderson's goal in OT gives Blue Jackets 1-0 win over Flames

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After missing training camp because of a contract dispute, Josh Anderson has performed at a consistently high level for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Anderson scored two minutes into overtime to give Columbus its fifth straight win, 1-0 over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves for Columbus in his third shutout this season and 22nd of his career. Mike Smith turned away 40 shots for Calgary.

It was the first time this season that either team ended regulation scoreless.

"Josh has come in and handled himself really well," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said of his 23-year-old winger. "That was a good shot. Smitty does not give them much. It was a bad turnover and a little bit unlucky bounce by the defenceman, but there is not much room there and (Anderson) buries it."

The Jackets, who improved to 7-1 in overtime, outshot Calgary 2-1 for much of the game.

The Flames, however, dominated puck possession in the first 90 seconds of overtime before the Jackets pushed into the offensive zone.

Calgary's T.J. Brodie sought to set up play from behind his own net, but the puck rolled off onto the stick of Nick Foligno, who sent it to Anderson for the game-winner.

"I saw the opening on the high glove," said Anderson, who has eight goals in 20 games after scoring 17 in 2016-17, his first full season. "I tried to put in in place and it went in.

"I was screaming at the top of my lungs for Nicky there. I really wanted it and seal the game."