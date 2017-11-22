Alston's 20 leads Georgia Tech past UT Rio Grande Valley

ATLANTA — Junior guard Brandon Alston scored a career-high 20 points, and short-handed Georgia Tech beat UT Rio Grande Valley, 78-68, Wednesday night with three players sidelined by NCAA suspensions.

Alston, a graduate transfer from Lehigh University, poured in 13 points after halftime as the Yellow Jackets (2-1) expanded a 32-27 halftime lead in McCamish Pavilion.

Tech backup point guard Justin Moore missed the game after drawing a two-game suspension earlier in the day for violation of unspecified NCAA rules, and starting guards Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson were already suspended for receiving benefits in violation of NCAA rules.

The Jackets eventually pulled away from UTRGV with 60 per cent shooting in the second half, but the Vaqueros — 10-22 last season under then first-year head coach Lew Hill — gave their ACC opponent fits early.

Nick Dixon paced UTRGV (3-3) with 23 points. All five of UTRGV's reserves scored in the first half, and they outscored Tech bench players 36-12. Freshmen Greg Bowie, Mike Bowie and Lesley Varner Jr. each had eight points for the Vaqueros.

BIG PICTURE

UTRGV: The Vaqueros were competitive in the first half despite the fact that Dixon didn't score until 2:55 left before intermission, and second-leading scorer Xavier McDaniel Jr. went scoreless. McDaniel finished with a point.

Georgia Tech: In addition to Moore's two-game suspension announced earlier, Tech assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie was placed on paid administrative leave while the school investigates a recent report of potential NCAA rules violations. ... Wednesday was the third and final game that senior guard Tadric Jackson will serve for suspension, and sophomore guard Josh Okogie has three games left on his six-game suspension.

UP NEXT

UTRGV will host Grambling State Saturday in just the third home game among its first 10 contests.