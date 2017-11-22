Trevor Ariza has 25 points, Rockets beat Nuggets 125-95

HOUSTON — Trevor Ariza had a season-high 25 points in the Houston Rockets' 125-95 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Ariza was 7 of 10 from 3-point range. Chris Paul had 23 points and 12 assists, and James Harden added 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in limited action.

The Rockets have won nine of last 10 games, and beat Denver for the fifth straight time after sweeping the series 4-0 last season.

Houston led 75-40 at the half, the Rockets' largest halftime lead of the season.