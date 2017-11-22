Chatman scores game-winner, Detroit wins thriller 72-70

ST. LOUIS — Kameron Chatman drove in from the wing and flicked a jump shot past two defenders with two seconds on the clock and Detroit-Mercy battled past Saint Louis 72-70 on Wednesday night.

Saint Louis tried a heave from three-quarter court that sailed wide as time expired. The game-winner came in a contest where the teams swapped the lead seven times, had nine ties and neither led by more than eight. There were six lead changes and three ties in the final five minutes.

Chatman scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Titans (3-2), Josh McFolley led with 22 points, Corey Allen scored 12 and had four assists, Jaleel Hogan scored 12 with nine boards.

Jalen Johnson led the Billikens (3-2) with 24 points, Hasahn French added 13 including a free throw that tied the game at 70-all with 24 seconds left.