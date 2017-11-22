Marquette beats LSU 94-84 for third in Maui

Marquette rolled over VCU in its opener behind Rowsey and Howard, who combined for 42 points. They combined for 51 points against No. 6 Wichita State, but the Shockers were too good at both ends in an 80-66 win in the semifinals.

With LSU keying on those two in the third-place game, Hauser took over.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore repeatedly slipped into gaps in LSU's defence and his teammates found him. Hauser hit five straight shots — four 3s — to open the game and had 15 points in the first 6 minutes.

A hot Hauser sparked Marquette's offence, leading the Golden Eagles to a 13-point lead midway through the first half.

"We just let them get off to a good start, let them get in rhythm," Wade said. "Didn't do a very good job on 10 (Hauser), and that ended up, really, really, really hurting us."

Waters brought the Tigers back, confidently stroking in 3-pointers and driving to the basket. LSU's freshman point guard had 22 points by halftime, hitting 4 of 6 from the 3-point arc to pull within 46-44.

Marquette maintained a small cushion through the first part of the second half and started to run away with it with about 8 minutes left. The Golden Eagles closed in around the Tigers on defence and went on an 11-0 run to go up 75-61.

Rowsey, quiet to that point, hit a 3-pointer during the run and later hit three free throws after getting yet another defender to bite on an up-fake shooting a 3. He added a long 3-pointer over the long arm of Duop Reath to put the Golden Eagles up 15, staring down LSU's 6-foot-11 forward as they ran back.

LSU cut the lead to 83-76 with 2 minutes left, but could not get closer.

"This was a terrific tournament and there are a lot of great teams," said Marquette's Sacar Anim, who had 12 points. "It give is us a lot of confidence knowing we're 2-1. Although we fell short, third place is pretty good."

THE TAKEAWAY

Marquette has three dangerous scorers and trying to stop all of them will be difficult for any team facing the Golden Eagles.

Waters is emerging as a star for LSU, but he can't do it alone. The Tigers have questions on defence that need to be addressed, too.

UP NEXT

Marquette hosts Eastern Illinois on Monday.

LSU plays Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 29.

