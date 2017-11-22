Elmore scores 24 points; Marshall beats NC Central 92-84

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Jon Elmore scored 24 points, Ajdin Penava added 23 and Marshall beat North Carolina Central 92-84 on Wednesday night.

Elmore was 8 of 14 from the floor, made four 3-pointers and had nine assists. Penava was 9-of-11 shooting. C.J. Burks chipped in 19 points for Marshall (3-2).

Raasean Davis scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead North Carolina Central (2-4). Raekwon Harney added 19 points and Del'vin Dickerson finished with 17.

Marshall took the lead for good four minutes into the game. In the second half, Elmore hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-2 run that stretched Marshall's lead to 67-50 with 12:45 remaining. Burks scored eight points during the stretch.