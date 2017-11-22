QMJHL: Drozg stars in OT as Cataractes win

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jan Drozg scored 3:34 into overtime to lift the Shawinigan Cataractes over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Cameron Askew had a pair of goals for Shawinigan (8-16-1) and Samuel Blier also scored. Lucas Fitzpatrick made 34 saves for the win.

Edouard St-Laurent, Simon Chevrier and Ivan Chekhovich scored for the Drakkar (11-10-2). Justin Blanchette kicked out 43 shots for Baie-Comeau.

The Cataractes went 1 for 6 on the power play and the Drakkar was 2 for 5 with the man advantage.