OHL: Dudas leads Attack to shootout win

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Aidan Dudas scored twice and again in the shootout as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Niagara IceDogs 3-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nick Suzuki also scored in the shootout for Owen Sound (13-7-2), while Mack Guzda made 19 saves for the win.

Kirill Maksimov and Liam Ham scored for the IceDogs (9-8-5). Goalie Stephen Dhillon turned aside 40 shots.

Niagara's Zach Shankar was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 14:24 of the first period.