No. 10 USC eases past Lehigh 88-63 on 3-point shooting

USC put together a 19-6 run over the end of the first half and start of the second, extending its lead to 54-34. Stewart and Mathews each hit 3-pointers as the Trojans scored the first 10 points of the second half.

"It's hard to come back from a deficit like that," Tejada said. "I'm kind of sad, especially for my guys who are from out here because I know how it feels to come to your hometown and not play good. I feel for them."

Boatwright's basket put USC ahead by 23. The Trojans led by that much in the closing minutes on a 3-pointer by Boatwright. With 4:07 to play, USC coach Andy Enfield inserted his bench to finish off the win.

The Trojans opened the game with a 33-15 run that produced their largest first-half lead. They had seven 3-pointers by five players in the spurt, including two each by Stewart and Mathews.

"They contest every shot so you don't really get a lot of open looks," Ross said. "To compete with them you've got to get open shots and get out in transition. I don't think we did that enough."

The Mountain Hawks answered with a 13-2 run — Ross and Tejada combined for all the points — to close within seven before USC ended the first half on Boatwright's three-point play for a 44-34 lead.

It wasn't USC's largest margin of victory. That came by 42 points in the season opener against Cal State Fullerton.

TOUGH NIGHT

Lehigh came in with five players averaging double figures in points, but Ross and Tejada were their only double-digit scorers. Kyle Leufroy of Pasadena shot 1 for 12 from the field and Jordan Cohen from Tarzana was 1 for 4 in their homecoming game. "This is our first big game of the year," Tejada said. "We've got some Cali guys on the team and there were a lot of nerves."

BIG PICTURE

Lehigh's schedule keeps getting tougher, with the Mountain Hawks facing road games at Pitt, Princeton and Virginia before they return home to host Yale on Dec. 6.

USC next faces its toughest opponent so far in No. 16 Texas A&M. The Aggies have wins over then-No. 11 West Virginia and Oklahoma State. The Trojans won 65-63 in College Station last season and they lead the all-time series 2-0. "This is going to be a guard your yard type of game," Stewart said.

UP NEXT

Lehigh continues its four-game road trip at Pitt on Saturday.

USC hosts No. 16 Texas A&M on Sunday, its first ranked opponent of the season.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press