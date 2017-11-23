Middleton scores 40 points, Bucks beat Suns in OT

Antetokounmpo was listed as having right knee soreness. The star forward, second in the NBA in scoring at 29.7 points per game, had played at least 35 minutes in each of his last five games.

Bledsoe was traded to Milwaukee on Nov. 7 in the deal that brought centre Greg Monroe to the Suns. Monroe had 22 points and 15 rebounds.

"I felt comfortable. I was just trying to be aggressive every time I touched the ball," Monroe said.

T.J. Warren added 20 points with 11 rebounds for the Suns.

Bledsoe scored 11 of his 17 first-half points in the second quarter, and Middleton had 18 at halftime. Milwaukee led 54-44 at the break.

The Suns rallied and took a 70-69 lead on the second of back-to-back 3s from Dragan Bender at the 4:02 mark of the third quarter. But the Bucks went on a 15-5 run helped by a technical foul on Booker, who was unhappy with an offensive foul call for his fourth personal, and took an 84-75 lead into the fourth quarter.

BOOS FOR 'BLED'

Bledsoe was directed to stay away from the Suns in October after a tweet that seemed to indicate a desire to not be with the team, and he was eventually traded. Suns fans greeted Bledsoe with a mixture of cheers and boos when he was introduced in the starting lineup, and he received a round of boos when he touched the ball.

Several fans sitting near courtside held large signs with messages that took shots at Bledsoe.

"I thought he did great," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "It's not easy to come back where you played so soon."

MONROE MAKES GOOD

Monroe came off the bench for the Suns and said he felt he had an advantage inside against his former team.

"I think he felt he was pretty confident he could score inside against these guys," Triano said. "We knew they would have a hard time stopping him."

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo is expected to return to action Saturday at Utah. "His minutes have been a little high early on and we've got to look at our bench," Kidd said. ... The Bucks were also without G Matthew Dellavedova (left knee), F John Henson (eye procedure) and another former Sun, F Mirza Teletovic (left knee). ... Second-year pro Gary Payton II made his first start of the season, but injured an ankle.

Suns: F Jared Dudley (right knee) missed his sixth straight game. ... Tyson Chandler got the start at centre after the missing the past three games due to illness. ... The Suns and Bucks are both in their 50th seasons as NBA franchises, and will will play each other in January on the 50th anniversary of the two cities being awarded teams.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Utah on Saturday night.

Suns: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Jose M. Romero, The Associated Press