Sanders helps Idaho slip past Santa Clara 69-59

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Victor Sanders scored 24 points to help Idaho slip past Santa Clara 69-59 in the Great Alaska Shootout on Wednesday night.

The Vandals (3-1) led 25-24 at the break but fell behind early in the second half and trailed 50-40 midway. Sanders sank a 3-pointer to get them back on top, 60-59, with 3:08 to play, and then struck again from distance as part of a 9-0 finish for the final score.

Perrion Callandret added 20 points, three rebounds and seven assists for the Vandals. Nate Sherwood chipped in nine points with five rebounds. Callandret's 5 of 5 from distance helped the team average 55 per cent from 3-point range and 46 per cent from the field overall.

KJ Feagin led the Broncos (1-3) with 18 points and six assists. Santa Clara — which averaged 38 per cent shooting from the field — has lost three straight after winning its opener against Division III La Verne.