MacKinnon assists on every goal as Avalanche blank Stars 3-0

DENVER — Whether passing or shooting, Nathan MacKinnon's stick work has been at the centre of Colorado's offensive surge.

MacKinnon had three assists, including one off a faceoff with a second remaining in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Wednesday night to remain nearly unbeatable at home.

Erik Johnson, Nail Yakupov and Gabriel Landeskog all scored off feeds from MacKinnon. Jonathan Bernier, starting in place of an ailing Semyon Varlamov, made 28 saves for his 15th career shutout and second against the Stars.

"I feel like as a line and as individuals we've all earned it," said MacKinnon, who has 20 points in his last 10 games on six goals and 14 assists. "Lately we're just even keel and coming out to play every night. Just trying to give our team the best chance to win."

Colorado improved to 7-1-1 at home and 7-1-0 at the Pepsi Center, scoring at least three goals in each home game. An overtime loss Nov. 10 to the Ottawa Senators in Sweden officially counted as a home game for Colorado.

"When we bring our best we're hard to contain," MacKinnon added. "We want to make teams worry about us and not us worrying about them. The past month we've been doing that."

Bernier preserved the shutout with several key stops, including a kick save that turned away a shot by Jamie Benn in the third period.

"I felt right off the bat we deserved that game," Bernier said. "We outcompeted them, outskated them, and that's what we wanted."

Dallas, meanwhile, continued to struggle on the road. The Stars fell to 3-8-1 away from home and have just one win in seven road games against fellow Central Division teams.

"It's disappointing," goalie Ben Bishop said. "I don't think any of us are very happy right now. We can't keep coming on the road and having the same talk after every road game. We've got to dig within, look at ourselves in the mirror here and find a way to get wins on the road. We're clicking at home, it's just about finding that win on the road now."