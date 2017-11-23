Burnett scores 18 to lead OIe Miss to 79-62 win

LAS VEGAS — Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy knows a trip to Las Vegas can be distracting. So, he let his Rebels do their thing when they arrived Saturday. That could be one of the reasons they fell flat Monday and suffered their first loss of the season, to Utah.

That loss he said, however, is the reason his team responded on Wednesday night.

Deandre Burnett had 18 points and a career-high tying eight assists to lead Mississippi to a 79-62 rout of Rice in the Heavyweight bracket's consolation game at the MGM Grand Main Event.

Terence Davis added 15 points in just 17 minutes after getting into foul trouble and Devontae Shuler scored 13 for the Rebels.

"You're out here in Las Vegas, it's easy to get your energy zapped, just for all that's going on," Kennedy said. "This is business for us, it's the first time some of these kids ever been to Vegas, they got to see some stuff, but ultimately we're here to do what we need to do.

"We were disappointed in our performance two nights ago, we've had a couple of days to sit around, stew on it ... for two days we've been talking about playing at an SEC pace. I thought we picked it up and took control."

Using a tenacious full-court press, and red-hot shooting from the perimeter, the Rebels bolted to an early lead. But a scoreless drought of more than six minutes saw them fall behind by six, 27-21, with 6:05 left. But Mississippi scored 19 — including 10 by Burnett — of the final 27 first-half points to lead 40-35 at the break.

The Rebels (4-1) found their shooting touch from long-range, hitting 6 of 15 from beyond the 3-point line in the second half to pull away. And as Ole Miss caught fire over the final 20 minutes, the Owls couldn't keep up, shooting 27.3 per cent from the field, including just 2 of 14 (14.3 per cent) from 3-point range, in the second half.

"We got stops, it came from the defensive end," Burnett said. "First half they were shooting a high percentage, knocking down all of their shots. Second half we buckled down, turned them over a couple times and got a couple stops down the stretch. We were scoring, we just had to get some stops on the defensive end."

Ole Miss hit 12-of-32 3-pointers overall, while Rice made just 7 of 31.