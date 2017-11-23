Southern beats Tennessee Martin 69-66 for Jaguars first win

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jared Sam scored 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the floor and 9 of 11 at the free throw line and Southern beat Tennessee Martin 69-66 Wednesday night for the Jaguars' first win of the season.

With a 65-64 lead, Mubashar Ali buried a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws and LaQuentin Collins made 1 of 2 free throws with two seconds to go, and Southern (1-5) held on. Delfincko Bogan missed a 3-point heave for Tennessee Martin (1-4).

Sam played all but a minute of the game. He put the Jaguars ahead for good, 63-61, with a 3-point play off a jump shot with 4:53 remaining. He was the only Jaguars player to score in double figures.

Fatodd Lewis led the Skyhawks with 25 points and Matthew Butler added 16. Tennessee Martin had a 37-25 edge in rebounds. Southern went 22 of 33 from the free throw line to 10 of 12 for the Skyhawks.