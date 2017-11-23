Blount, King help Texas State past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71-54

STOCKTON, Calif. — Tyler Blount scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Immanuel King scored 14 more as Texas State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71-54 on Wednesday night in the Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase at Pacific University.

The Bobcats (2-2) pulled away late in the first half to lead 39-27 at the break and, after Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored the first four points of the second half, Blount hit a 3-pointer to kick off a 9-2 run. King scored eight of his career-best 14 points in the final seven minutes to maintain a double-digit lead.

Charles Jackson led the Golden Lions (0-6) with 18 points and Travon Harper added 13. Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot 44 per cent but made only 2 of 11 from 3-point range and had two players foul out.

Alex Peacock scored 12 points for Texas State, which made 29 of 51 field goals (49 per cent) and connected on 8 of 19 3-point shots. The Bobcats owned a 33-23 rebounding edge, Peacock leading with seven.