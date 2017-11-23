Lofton, Chuha lead New Mexico St. past Colorado St. 89-76

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Zach Lofton scored 30 points and Eli Chuha added 24 points and the two only missed a combined six shots and New Mexico State beat Colorado State 89-76 on Wednesday.

Lofton went 12-of-15 shooting and Chuha was 8 of 11 and the duo shot 77 per cent from the floor while the rest of the Lobos went 14 for 32 (43.8).

New Mexico State (3-1) built a 15-7 lead after a Lofton jumper and a pair of free throws by Chuha. J.D. Paige hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and Prentiss Nixon buried a 3 to tie it before the Aggies went on an 18-6 run. New Mexico State led 43-36 halftime. A.J. Harris made back-to-back 3s and the lead went to 53-41.

Che Bob led Colorado State (2-3) with 21 points, Nixon 15 and Paige added 10.