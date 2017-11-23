4 bowl play-in games this weekend with 8 of 78 spots open

There are 70 teams already bowl eligible, having won six games, and eight more spots to fill in 39 bowl games.

The past two seasons teams with 5-7 records have received bowl bids because there were not enough teams eligible with six victories. Those teams are selected using the most recent Academic Progress Ratings. The five-win teams with the highest APR scores are first to be invited to fill open slots. The way things stand, there is a good chance there will be enough bowl-eligible teams and no five-win teams will be needed.

Four games this weekend are bowl play-in games, with each team sitting at 5-6:

— California at UCLA