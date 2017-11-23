4 bowl play-in games this weekend with 8 of 78 spots open

There are 70 teams already bowl eligible, having won six games, and eight more spots to fill in 39 bowl games.
The past two seasons teams with 5-7 records have received bowl bids because there were not enough teams eligible with six victories. Those teams are selected using the most recent Academic Progress Ratings. The five-win teams with the highest APR scores are first to be invited to fill open slots. The way things stand, there is a good chance there will be enough bowl-eligible teams and no five-win teams will be needed.
Four games this weekend are bowl play-in games, with each team sitting at 5-6:
— California at UCLA
— Colorado at Utah
— Indiana at Purdue
— Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion.
Ten other five-win teams play this weekend:
— Buffalo vs. Ohio
— Duke at Wake Forest
— Georgia Tech vs. Georgia
— Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern
— Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA
— Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
— Temple at Temple
— Texas Tech at Texas
— Tulane at SMU
— UNLV at Nevada
Eastern Michigan and Miami, Ohio, have each finished their seasons at 5-7.
Florida State, New Mexico State and Louisiana-Monroe are 4-6 with two games left. Florida State and Louisiana-Monroe play each other next week.
Teams with one more game to reach five victories
— Air Force vs. Utah State
— Arkansas vs. Missouri
— Florida vs. Florida State
— Maryland vs. No. 12 Penn State
— Nebraska vs. Iowa
— Pittsburgh vs. No. 2 Miami
— Rutgers vs. No. 21 Michigan State
— South Alabama at New Mexico, Dec. 2
— Syracuse vs. Boston College
— UMass at FIU, Dec. 2
— Vanderbilt at Tennessee
APR scores for possible five-win teams
1. Duke, 992
Minnesota, 992
Vanderbilt, 992
4. Middle Tennessee, 983
Utah, 983
6. Indiana, 982
7. Florida, 980
8. Cal, 978
9. Buffalo, 977
10. Miami (Ohio), 976
12. Tennessee, 972
13. Purdue, 971
UCLA, 971
14. Colorado, 968
15. Arkansas, 966
16. Old Dominion, 955
17. South Alabama, 952
18. New Mexico State, 950
19. Eastern Michigan, 947
20. Texas Tech, 947
21. Florida State, 939
____
College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
By Michael Marot, The Associated Press
