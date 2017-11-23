Week 13 preview: Rivalry week and high stakes are everywhere

Wait! Do not throw out the records.

Yes, it is rivalry week in college football and the old saying goes that anything can happen when rivals get together, but let's not go overboard.

Alabama has won seven of nine against Auburn because the Crimson Tide has been the clearly better going into seven of those games. The Tigers two wins came in a game it was favoured and in another game when the teams were close. That's the case Saturday, when No. 1 Alabama will be favoured by about four against No. 6 Auburn.

Ohio State has dominated Michigan in recent years, winning five straight and 12 of 13 while being the favourite in just about every game. The ninth-ranked Buckeyes go to the Big House as an 11 1/2-point favourite against a Michigan team that has not beaten a team with a winning record this season. There is history of notable Michigan upsets — in 1995 and '96 unbeaten Ohio State teams lost to Michigan — but lately the Buckeyes have been better and that's been the difference.

Things to know about Week 13 of the college football season.

BEST GAME

No. 1 Alabama at No. 6 Auburn

Many good choices, but picking the Iron Bowl is still obvious. The winner goes to the Southeastern Conference championship game to face No. 7 Georgia for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser? If it's Auburn, the Tigers are definitely done in the playoff race. If it's Alabama, the Tide might have hope — but it's not great.

Defence is likely to rule the day on the Plains Saturday. The Crimson Tide leads the nation in yards per play allowed at 3.90 and the Tigers are fourth at 4.36. They will challenge a couple of sophomore quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts has thrown just one interception for the Tide and has also run for 686 yards and eight scores. Auburn's Jarrett Stidham is not really running threat but he has completed 67 per cent of his passes with 16 touchdown passes and four picks.

HEISMAN WATCH