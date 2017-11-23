Lowry, Laine score in Jets' 2-1 win over slumping Kings

"That's what happens when you don't play a full game," captain Anze Kopitar said. "It's usually good enough to lose by one. ... We've got to stop the bleeding, turn the ship around and get her going again."

Lowry scored in the final second of the first period when Quick momentarily lost sight of the puck and couldn't scramble across his crease in time to cut off an open net.

The Jets extended their lead in the final minute of the second during another power play. Ehlers took the puck behind the net and feathered a backhand pass out front to Laine, who fanned slightly on a shot that still went underneath Quick for his 11th goal.

The Kings generated few scoring chances and cashed in none of them in the first two periods, continuing their offensive struggles in November. Los Angeles hasn't scored more than two goals in regulation during any of its six recent losses.

"We just didn't get the start that we wanted, having to come back from two goals down again," Toffoli said. "We've just got to keep working as a group. No letdown, no getting down on ourselves if we don't make the tough plays. We've got to find it within, and nobody is going to help us. We've got to do it ourselves."

The Kings finally scored when Oscar Fantenberg put a low shot in front of the net and Toffoli ramped it past Mason for his team-leading 10th goal.

Winnipeg took three penalties in its own offensive zone in the third period, but Los Angeles couldn't capitalize on its last two power plays.

NOTES: Lowry's father, Dave, is an assistant coach with the Kings, and they faced each other on opposing NHL benches for the first time. ... Before the game, the Kings signed goalie Jack Campbell to a two-year contract extension. Campbell, the former 11th overall draft pick by Dallas, has played only two career NHL games, but he led the AHL in victories last season for the Kings' affiliate in Ontario, where he has also spent this season. ... Kings LW Marian Gaborik believes he will return soon from left knee surgery that has kept him out since April.

UP NEXT

Jets: At the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Kings: At the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press