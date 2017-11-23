Streaking Missouri aims to cap turnaround against Arkansas

Arkansas has lost nine of its last 13 games, a spiral that began with an epic second-half collapse last season at Missouri. The Razorbacks have only one win over a Power 5 conference opponent since then, a 38-37 win over Mississippi on Oct. 28, while the Tigers have surged ahead in the last month. "The last five games, they've been able to take advantage of the moment and flip the switch," Bielema said. "... I have a lot of respect for Barry; I've known him for a while. He got them playing at a high level after a short amount of time after some setbacks."

KELLEY'S RETURN

Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley missed last week's game after being suspended following his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The freshman started four games earlier this season while starter Austin Allen was injured, and he's likely to return once again to the bench on Friday with Allen starting the final game of his collegiate career.

LOADED LOCK

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock leads the SEC in both passing yards (3,247) and passing efficiency this season. The junior has been at his best during the Tigers winning streak, throwing for 21 touchdown and only three interceptions and earning high praise from Bielema. "When he's rolling, and what they've been able to do this year, the last five games in particular ... "Bielema said. "When he plays well, they play well and score points."

RECORD WATCH

Speaking of Lock, the Missouri signal caller needs only three touchdown passes on Friday to set the SEC record for a season. Former Kentucky quarterback Andre Woodson holds the record with 40 in 2007, and Lock enters the weekend with 38 touchdown passes on the season.

AWESOME AGIM

Despite last week's loss, Arkansas put together one of its best defensive performances of the season last week. The Razorbacks were led by sophomore defensive end McTelvin Agim, who had 9 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for losses, a sack and two forced fumbles in the defeat.

