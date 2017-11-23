NHL's Thanksgiving playoffs rule unlikely to fit this season

"There's not much separation between teams," Pittsburgh Penguins centre Riley Sheahan said. "The salary cap makes it a tough league to play in."

But this isn't just about the cap, which has been around 13 seasons. A lot of inter-conference play early is one theory for so many teams being packed together.

"We haven't even started playing in conference, in division games," winger Wayne Simmonds said after he and the Philadelphia Flyers played 17 of their first 22 games against the West. "I think that's where things will start to separate. When everyone's playing the Western Conference or maybe different divisions, the separation you don't see as much."

It's going to be tough going for last-place Buffalo and Arizona to make the playoffs and an uphill climb for should've-been contenders Montreal and Edmonton. The Thanksgiving rule may be moot for this year, but a brutal start is tough to dig out from.

"You can't make the playoffs in November, but you can knock yourself out," veteran Capitals defenceman Brooks Orpik said. "It seems like even when you're down four points at the end of the year, the games get so much tighter and there's more three-point games, it seems like, toward the end of the year. Teams are playing a lot more defensive and safe. It seems like it's easier to pile up points now than it is to try to catch up at the end."

It's not impossible, though, as the 2007-08 Capitals are one of 38 teams to get it done after looking like they're cooked. They fired coach Glen Hanlon on Thanksgiving Day, replaced him with Bruce Boudreau and went from 8-7-6 to a Southeast Division title.

Boudreau, whose Minnesota Wild are 13th in the West but just two points out of a playoff spot, doesn't think much about the Thanksgiving rule.

"If you look at it as this is a truism and you're not in at that time, you have a tendency to (think), 'Aw man, we're not going make it,' and I don't want anybody on our team thinking along those lines," Boudreau said. "But it's going to be close."

It's so close that while Sheahan said you can "start to drive yourself a little crazy" by focusing too much on stats and the schedule, there are no guarantees. Half the playoff teams turned over from 2015-16 to 2016-17, and of the 16 teams in position now, seven didn't make it last spring and one didn't even exist.

The standings are packed, so much that one victory or one loss can shuffle them like a deck of cards.

"It gives you that extra incentive to be ready every single night," Gudbranson said. "You have to be when you can gain one extra point and jump from 10th in the West to a solid wild-card spot — and vice-versa, it can go the other way."

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press