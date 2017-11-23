McCoy's double-double leads UNLV to 85-58 win over Utah

LAS VEGAS — Brandon McCoy scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds on Wednesday night to lead UNLV to an 85-58 victory over Utah in the Heavyweight bracket's championship game at the MGM Grand Main Event.

McCoy was named MVP of the tournament.

Ahead by 10 at halftime, the Runnin' Rebels (5-0) caught fire in the second half, built a lead as big as 27 points and cruised to the win.

UNLV also got 20 points from Jordan Johnson, while Jovan Mooring scored 19.