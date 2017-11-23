Protests, criticism overshadow Chinese friendlies in Germany

However, the German federation has also been heavily criticized for inviting the Chinese to compete within the structure of the league system, with three teams - Waldhof Mannheim, Stuttgarter Kickers and TuS Koblenz - refusing to take part despite a 15,000-euro ($17,700) bonus for each side.

"The DFB's excessive marketing of soccer must be stopped," Mannheim fan representative Soeren Runke said in an open letter from fans to German federation vice-president Ronny Zimmermann in July, after the series of games was approved.

The letter blasted the federation for pursuing its own interests without taking the clubs into account.

"The federation sees itself on a higher level than the individual clubs," the letter said. "It dictates instead of discussing, creates facts instead of listening, and focuses on the benefits for itself, rather than its members, the basis of its own institution."

China's under-20 team was invited to play the friendlies on free match-days made possible because of an uneven number of teams in the league. Sixteen of the 19 teams are participating in the one-off action, which allows China's under-20 team to prepare for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Christoph Radtke, the chairman of FK Pirmasens, which was one of six teams relegated from the four-tier league despite finishing 14th last season, told newspaper Die Zeit in an interview that the action was "pure capitalism" on behalf of the federation.

Pirmasens had appealed to keep an even number of teams in the league, also to prevent its own under-23 side from being automatically relegated from the league below.

"But instead of keeping us, money from China is being chosen. A horror story," Radtke said.

Other sides saw it the same way.

"This is a resounding slap in the face for all soccer fans," Steffen Vahldiek, the chairman of fifth-tier club FSV Bissingen, told the Heilbronner Stimme newspaper. "The question is: Is it about a 20th team or the money for the DFB?"

