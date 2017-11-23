Hamilton and Vettel already focused on 2018 F1 title battle

"Whatever weakness Sebastian had, he'll work on those over the winter. No one's perfect, even I have things to work on," Hamilton said, without a trace of irony. "He's going to raise the bar next year and I'll have to as well, otherwise things won't be the same.

"Ferrari had a very, very good season. Half the season they were in the lead and that wasn't down to luck," Hamilton added. "Red Bull is also going to be (competing for the title) next year."

Considering how poor Ferrari was in 2016, this year can still be viewed as a success with Vettel winning five races compared to none last year.

Vettel joked that winning the title in 2018 will be "a walk in the park" if Ferrari improves by the same amount, then took a more serious view of the situation.

"That final step is always the hardest. But the team is ready and fired up," said Vettel, who won four titles with Red Bull from 2010-13. "We made the biggest step of all. We lost out as the season progressed. In the end we weren't good enough to take it to the last race, but there's so much potential still."

He accepted that he ultimately fell short because "Lewis made less mistakes" than he did.

Poised to regain the championship lead, he crashed out of the Singapore GP from pole position back in September — turning the tide in Hamilton's favour. Reliability issues plagued Ferrari at the next two races. He started last and finished fourth at the Malaysian GP and then qualified third before retiring from the Japanese GP.

In June, the rivals were embroiled in their most heated clash at the Azerbaijan GP in Baku.

Vettel drove alongside Hamilton's Mercedes as they waited behind the safety car for the restart, and was adjudged to have deliberately nudged the side of him. Tempers frayed and barbs were exchanged. Vettel initially denied it was deliberate but subsequently apologized for dangerous driving.

That incident genuinely threatened to spoil their healthy rivalry, but they joke about it now.

Asked on Thursday what their highlight of the season was, both drivers — sitting next to each other — laughed easily when Baku was suggested.

Referring to the upcoming end-of-season F1 awards, Vettel put himself forward for three.

"I should get (overtaking) move of the year, personality of the year, and fair play ... maybe not."

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press