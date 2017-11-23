Ski federation unable to stop Russians from World Cup opener

GENEVA — Russian cross-country skiers found guilty of doping at the Sochi Olympics can compete in World Cup races this weekend because the International Ski Federation has been unable to prosecute its own cases in time.

Six Russians, including two medallists from Sochi, were disqualified from the 2014 Games this month and banned from the Olympics for life by the IOC.

FIS had previously blocked all six from competing with interim suspensions, but those expired on Oct. 31. The International Olympic Committee judging panel then reached its verdicts this month.

However, FIS said Thursday that its own judicial body lacks key IOC documents to process cases.