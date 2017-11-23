Virginia looking to end long skid vs No. 24 Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia players noticed as the Cavaliers got off to a 5-1 start that the crowd at Scott Stadium continued to remain the same, never reaching 40,000 fans for any of their first six home games.

The makes for a lot of empty seats in a stadium that holds more than 61,000.

Second-year coach Bronco Mendenhall has taken a philosophical approach to the prevailing apathy, and often references a photo outside his office that shows a packed stadium as Virginia beat Florida State in 1995.

"I can't see an empty seat. The grass hill is completely full. I aspire for this community in this state to want and be connected with our program at that level again. And I know it's earned," Mendenhall said earlier this week while preparing the Cavaliers for their 99th meeting with Virginia Tech.

The coach believes fans will come back in much greater numbers when Virginia shows sustained improvement, and their game on Friday night against the rival No. 24 Hokies is an opportunity for them to take a step in that direction.

Virginia Tech (8-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won 13 in a row in the series. Last year, in the first season for Mendenhall and Hokies coach Justin Fuente, the Hokies sent Virginia into the off-season with a 52-10 beating.

This year's Cavaliers (6-5, 3-4) are much improved and have impressed even the Hokies.

"They definitely look good," Tech linebacker Andrew Motuapuaca said. "You see when you watch film and stuff like that. They play every single team real close. I think it's a different Virginia team but this game is all about pride."

The Hokies boast one of the top defences nationally in scoring defence (14.7 points per game), third down defence (25.7 per cent conversion rate) and rushing defence, allowing less than 130 yards per game. But their unit has been weakened by injuries, having lost safety Terrell Edmunds and defensive lineman Vinny Mihota for the year to injuries. With defensive back Mook Reynolds listed as questionable, they could be without three starters.

Here are some other things to watch when Virginia Tech visits Virginia: