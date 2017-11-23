No. 2 Miami hopes to avoid slip-up against Pitt

"If we lose this, this could knock us out of even the conversation of playing for the national title," quarterback Malik Rosier said. "Pitt's a good team. They almost beat a very good Virginia Tech team. They're an opponent we can't underestimate. I feel like to a certain degree we were kind of lackadaisical when preparing for Virginia. That can't happen this week."

Some things to look for as the Hurricanes attempt to take another step in a renaissance that's returned the swagger to a program that practically invented it.

LOOKING FOR PERFECTION: Miami is looking for its eighth perfect regular season, and its first since 2002. Miami went 8-0 in 1926, then went six decades before being perfect again. The other unbeaten, untied regular seasons for Miami came in 1986, 1987, 1991, 1992, 2001 and 2002. And this already is Miami's first double-digit win season since 2003.

KENNY OR BEN?: Pitt's uneven season has been marked by inconsistent play on offence. Nowhere is that more evident than at quarterback. The carousel that's seen the Panthers go from graduate Max Browne to sophomore Ben DiNucci back to Browne back to DiNucci figures to take one more turn to freshman Kenny Pickett. Pickett came on in relief of an ineffective DiNucci last week and passed for 242 yards while showcasing the arm strength that won over coach Pat Narduzzi on the recruiting trail.

"Kenny did a nice job," Narduzzi said. "Kenny threw the ball well, which we thought he could, but you never know in a game. He just gave us a chance."

DEFENSIVE ADJUSTMENTS: Miami allowed a season-high 439 yards against Virginia last week, including a season-high 384 yards through the air. The Hurricanes talked this week about cleaning that up, obviously, but the run defence won't need much fixing. Miami allowed a season-low 55 yards on the ground last week.

SAYING GOODBYE: Maddox is one of just eight seniors among Pitt's two-deep chart, making for a relatively short pregame ceremony. Maddox, who is playing through a right arm injury, didn't want his final year to end so soon but believes Narduzzi has the program heading in the right direction.

"I see it every day," Maddox said. "You know when guys lose, they throw the towel in. This team hasn't thrown the towel in yet ... These guys (are) willing to lay it all on the line for me and I'm willing to lay it on the line for them. It's going to be great in the future."

