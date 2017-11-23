Navy, Houston contend for 2nd in American's West Division

"Davion and Patrick are the healthiest," Applewhite said. "Duke and Mulbah are the most experienced and have the most carries, but we'll have to see."

NAVY QUARTERBACK SITUATION

Niumatalolo wouldn't say who would start at quarterback against Houston. Zach Abey has rushed for a conference-leading 1,289 yards and 14 touchdowns in the Navy triple option, while completing 42 per cent of his passes and throwing for 758 yards and seven touchdowns.

Malcom Perry rushed for 736 yards and seven touchdowns, and Garret Lewis completed 47 per cent of his passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns but has only rushed for 52 yards.

"Right now we are still going through it," Niumatalolo said. "Zach has been getting a lot of reps. Malcolm is getting reps, too, and looking well. He's healthier than I thought he would be. Garret got some reps. We are getting closer to it."

COUGARS IN THE RED ZONE

Houston struggled in the red zone against Tulane, converting on two of four trips, with quarterback D'Eriq King throwing an interception in the end zone on one drive and another drive being stopped at the 5-yard line.

"I remember my college coach making us sing, 'Reserve the right to kick,' every time we did a red zone drill," Applewhite said. "You have to have points. The only way you can put pressure on people in this game is to put points on the board."

NAVY WHEN AHEAD

The Midshipmen are 54-9 when scoring first under Niumatalolo, including 5-1 this season, and are 69-4 when leading going into the fourth quarter under Niumatalolo, including 6-0 this season. Navy is also 28-2 over the last five years when winning the turnover battle, but this season, the Midshipmen have won the turnover battle once, when they defeated Air Force.

HONORS FOR OLIVER

Houston sophomore defensive tackle Ed Oliver was named a finalist for Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is given to the nation's top defensive player, and an Outland Trophy finalist, which is given to the nation's most outstanding interior lineman. Oliver leads all active players with 1.46 tackles for loss per game and has five forced fumbles in his career. Oliver has 55 tackles, 11 tackles for losses and 3 1/2 sacks this season. He also has blocked a kick and two forced fumbles.

By Jeremy Rakes, The Associated Press