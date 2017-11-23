Cheika avoids sanction for outburst during England-Australia

DUBLIN — Australia rugby coach Michael Cheika will not be sanctioned for his conduct and comments during his team's loss to England at Twickenham.

Broadcasters picked up Cheika saying an expletive then "cheats" after Australia captain Michael Hooper was sin-binned toward the end of the first half of Saturday's game. Cheika was also seen sarcastically applauding the match officials and responding to some verbal abuse from England fans as he headed toward the dressing room at halftime.

After a three-day investigation, the Autumn International Disciplinary body said it has "decided not to pursue any disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Cheika," who has apologized "for any offence caused."

Cheika was urged "to be aware of the risks during matches when he knows he will be being filmed and potentially broadcast, and where possible to moderate his conduct and language accordingly."