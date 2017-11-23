Bears place Leonard Floyd on injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was placed on injured reserve Thursday by the Chicago Bears, ending his season because of a knee injury.

Floyd suffered a knee injury Sunday in a 27-24 loss at Soldier Field to the Detroit Lions. He was attempting to make a tackle on a running play and collided with teammate Kyle Fuller.

Bears coach John Fox said on Monday that Floyd did not suffer a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but the damage to the knee is severe enough to keep him from playing again this season.

Floyd, the ninth overall pick in the 2016 draft, had 4 1/2 sacks this season and had seven as a rookie.