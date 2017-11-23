Spanish federation rehires Hierro as its sports director

MADRID — The Spanish soccer federation has rehired former player Fernando Hierro as its sports director.

Hierro had been in the job for four years from 2007-11, when Spain won the 2008 European Championship and the 2010 World Cup.

The position had been vacant since he left.

Hierro spent most of his career as a defender for Real Madrid, finished his playing days with Bolton Wanderers in England in 2005.