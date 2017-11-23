Geist, Porter lead Missouri past Long Beach State 95-58

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Blake Harris made the most of his first Missouri start and got postgame congratulations from the Tigers' injured star.

The freshman guard had 11 points, nine assists and turned the ball over once, and Missouri routed Long Beach State 95-58 Thursday in the opening round of the Advocare Invitational.

Jordan Geist scored 16 points and freshman Jontay Porter had a season-best 15 for Missouri.

Missouri (4-1) played for the first time since announcing Tuesday that standout freshman Michael Porter Jr., the brother of Jontay Porter, will miss the rest of the season following lower back surgery. The expected recovery time is three to four months.