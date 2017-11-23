Detroit's Wilson, Swanson leave with injuries in 3rd quarter

Sports 03:25 PM

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson and centre Travis Swanson have left Thursday's game against Minnesota with injuries.

Wilson has a shoulder problem and Swanson a knee issue.

Wilson left the game after defending against a deep pass in the third quarter, and Swanson was injured on Detroit's next offensive possession.

Minnesota cornerback Trae Waynes hurt his shoulder, but was able to return.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

By The Associated Press

