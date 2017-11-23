Dreaded D: Argos draw strength from long hair

OTTAWA — Bear Woods was still in elementary school when his best friend's mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Hoping to help in some way, Woods asked his parents for permission to grow his sandy red hair long to donate it to charity.

More than two decades and several donations later, the veteran linebacker with the Toronto Argonauts wears his long dreadlocks like a coat of armour, a virtual source of strength on the football field and in life.

"Hairstyle is part of who you are," Woods said. "And in football, we're still playing a game, we're grown men playing a kids game. So there's a swag to it about your personality, and your confidence, and I think that's what any hairstyle shows. Especially dreads."

The 30-year-old Woods is one of at least a half a dozen members of the Argonauts' defence that will be recognizable in Sunday's Grey Cup for the long, coiled hair that hangs halfway down their numbers — earning them the nickname "Dreaded D."

"It just ended up being a thing," said defensive back Rico Murray, wearing Malcolm X glasses with his dreads piled on top of his head in a giant bun. "We looked around and maybe all but two or three of us on the starting lineup had dreads. That was kind of cool."

The trend toward long hair has forced football officials to lay down rules. Essentially long hair is fair game because it's deemed part of the player's equipment, thus the ball-carrier can be pulled down by a tug on his hair.

And just like a player without the ball can't be held by the jersey, they can't be held by the hair. But it happens, said Williams.

"I actually cut my hair this year, it was much longer than this," Woods said, holding up one of his tangled strands. "It was getting pulled so much this year I cut about four inches off."

The CFL basically adopted the NFL's hair rule, which was written in 2003 and is affectionately known as the "Ricky Rule" after Ricky Williams. The longtime NFLer, who played the 2006 season with Toronto, has worn dreads since his college days with the Texas Longhorns.