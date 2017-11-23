No. 7 Mississippi State beats No. 24 Arizona State 65-57

"We were right there to take it down the stretch and a young team, we didn't quite have the killer instinct maybe we'll have next time we're in this situation," Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne said. "I thought they came out in the fourth quarter and were the more aggressive team. They forced some turnovers we shouldn't have had."

Arizona State trailed by 11 after the first quarter before turning up its defence in the second. Mississippi State made just one of its 13 shots in that quarter and found itself down 29-28 at the half. The Lady Bulldogs didn't have a basket for the final 7:45 of the opening half.

"We haven't really been down like that, so it was something we'll be able to draw from moving forward," Turner Thorne said. "I think it's a great experience for us. This was a like a Pac-12 game for us. This is the level of competition we play day in and day out."

FUN IN THE SUN

This is the fourth time since 2005 that the Sun Devils have visited Cancun for the annual Thanksgiving weekend tournament. In their most recent appearance, in 2013, the Sun Devils won all three of their contests.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils entered the game ranked No. 5 in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.88), ninth in assists per game (22.5), 14th in scoring defence (50.1 ppg) and 18th in field-goal percentage (48.9) and rebound margin (+14.8).

Mississippi State: This was only the second meeting ever between the schools. The other game also was in Cancun, a game won by Arizona State, 70-48, in the 2005 Carribean Classic. ... Mississippi State won 25 straight regular-season nonconference games and its past six regular-season tournaments dating back to 2014-15.

UP NEXT:

Arizona State plays Green Bay in the second game of the tournament on Friday.

Mississippi State plays Columbia in the second game of the tournament on Friday.

By The Associated Press